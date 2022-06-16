Jushi Issues Statement On PA's Court Order Regarding Cannabis Product Recall

Jushi Holdings Inc. JUSHF JUSH issued the following statement on the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania granting Medical Marijuana Access & Patient Safety, Inc.’s (“MMAPS”) application to vacate the automatic stay of injunctive relief ordered on June 2, 2022, temporarily halting PA's Department of Health’s (“DOH”) recall of certain vaporized medical marijuana products.

“On behalf of Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana patient community, we would like to extend our appreciation to the Commonwealth Court for its thoughtful assessment of the facts and circumstances upon which DOH’s February recall of tested, approved medical marijuana vaporization products containing terpenes was based, and for the subsequent orders issued on June 2 and June 15 allowing responsible operators to again make these products accessible to patients.

In light of the court’s orders, impacted products will be back on the shelves of BEYOND/HELLO dispensaries today and the shelves of our partner dispensaries across the Commonwealth in the coming days.”

After receiving documents and testimony offered by MMAPS, the court came to the unambiguous conclusion that the DOH “failed to present any evidence” of potential harm to medical marijuana patients associated with the recalled products,” noting that the department did not call any witnesses or present any evidence of patient complaints or adverse events during the preliminary injunction hearing.

Under Pennsylvania law, all medical marijuana products, including the recalled vaping products, are subject to rigorous, redundant safety and quality testing and department approval before they can be manufactured or dispensed. As to the recalled products specifically, DOH was neither able to cite a safety or quality testing deficiency nor a single adverse event relating to any recalled products.

“The court’s June 2 and June 15 orders are about more than just preserving patient access to tested, approved, and for many patients, effective medical marijuana products – they deliver peace of mind to thousands of Pennsylvanians that health risks cited by the department could not be substantiated in any way or any extent. In fact, the court noted the department itself approved the recalled products for patient use following stringent quality and safety testing and found no evidence of a single adverse event related to any recalled product,” stated Jim Cacioppo, CEO, chairman, and founder of Jushi Holdings Inc.

Photo by Tingey Injury Law Firm on Unsplash

