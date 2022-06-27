Jushi CEO Buys $151K Worth Of Company's Shares

Jim Cacioppo chief executive officer, chairman, and founder of Jushi Holdings Inc., JUSHF JUSH has purchased 100,000 class B subordinate voting shares of the company in the open market for an approximate amount of $151,000. Cacioppo holds in the aggregate approximately 16.9% of the issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares (calculated in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 – the early warning system and related take-over bid and insider reporting issues and on a non-diluted basis).

Cacioppo stated: “I am confident in our growth strategy and long-term outlook and have increased my ownership in Jushi to capitalize on what I view as an exceptional market opportunity. I strongly believe there is a significant disconnect between our strong business fundamentals and our current market valuation.”

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem.

