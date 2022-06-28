HAVN Life Sciences & Optimi Health Corp Announce Supply Agreements, Here Are The Details

Two publicly traded psychedelics companies announced supply agreements. HAVN Life Sciences HAVLF will provide mental health clinic MPB Group Inc. with psilocybin-containing mushrooms for its therapeutic retreats in Jamaica and Optimi Health Corp. OPTHF will supply psychedelics-assisted therapy center SABI Mind with psilocybin and MDMA.

HAVN Life is a biotech psychedelics company developing standardized extraction of psychoactive compounds, natural health products and innovative therapies to support brain health. MPB Group Inc., partnered with NGO Healing Escapes Foundation, will utilize the allocated psychoactive mushrooms on their holistic mental health retreats for couples and adults in Jamaica, in compliance with local and international protocols.

More specifically, the mushrooms provided will come from HAVN Life's center in Jamaica, where they are cultivated under Good Cultivation and Harvesting Practices for Medicinal Plants (GACP) and processed in a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) facility, ensuring greater consistency and more accurate dosing, as well as higher bioavailability compared to alternative local sources.

The company’s CEO Tim Moore further detailed: "For the past year, our Research and Development team has been working diligently in Jamaica, laying the foundation for our global supply of psilocybin mushrooms and related products.”

These operations in Jamaica are facilitated by strategic partnerships with Hypha Wellness and P.A. Benjamin Manufacturing Company, solidifying relationships with local partners.

As for the second supply deal, Optimi is a homegrown, Canadian company producing natural psychedelic and functional mushrooms as well as synthetic formulations. The company agreed to provide SABI Mind’s trained clinical staff with safe supplies of GMP psilocybin and MDMA, pending the anticipated approval of its previously announced licensing amendment, for use by practitioners in psychedelic-assisted therapeutic protocols with approved patients via Health Canada’s Special Access Program, clinical trials, and academic studies.

Located in Calgary, SABI Mind supports the careful and necessary mending of mental health and chronic pain through a patient-centered treatment model supported by psychiatrists, anesthesiologists, therapists, client experience specialists, and other clinic staff specially trained in various psychedelic therapies.

“As we continue to establish the logistical channels of our new industry, Optimi is extremely gratified to receive requests such as this. The knowledge that the substances we produce, natural or synthetic, will be used by patients in a safe environment to further psychedelic science is a vindication of the principles on which this company was established,” said Optimi CEO Bill Ciprick.

The company recently requested an amendment to its Controlled Substance Dealer’s License from Health Canada, which would in turn enable Optimi to utilize its state-of-the-art analytical laboratory for the production of synthetic MDMA, among other substances.