Item 9 Labs Nears Completion Of Cannabis Cultivation And Lab Facility In Pahrump, Nevada

Item 9 Labs Corp.’s INLB new 20,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art cultivation and lab facility in Pahrump, N.V. is nearing completion and expected to be fully operational by end of 2022.

The master development and expansion of the Nevada facility began in early 2019 and has been advancing quickly, especially the past year. Currently, Item 9 Labs Corp. is awaiting the water and electrical connections to be completed as well as the installation of air conditioning units and backup generators. The company is working with the City of Pahrump and Nye County to finalize the certificate of occupancy.

"Our Nevada cultivation and lab facility was strategically developed to ensure full optimization and efficiency throughout," stated Chase Herschmann, director of business development at Item 9 Labs Corp., adding that the company's experienced team has spearheaded the build and expansion of multiple cultivation sites across the North America, along with its current master site expansion that is underway in Coolidge, Ariz.

He continued, "Our construction team works hand-in-hand with operations to ensure our facilities are developed with our strategic processes for every function, from cultivation to extraction and production top of mind."

Once the cultivation and lab facility is finalized this coming fall, it will include: 4,450 square feet of operations space for flower, 990 square feet of vegetation space, 400 square feet for clones, 300 square feet for dry curing and 615 square feet for genetics. The facility also houses more than 2,500 square feet of post-processing and lab space, along with the opportunity for a joint venture with a commercial kitchen space of 1,100 square feet. The remainder of the building is ancillary rooms such as water rooms, offices, locker rooms and break rooms.

Photo by Richard T on Unsplash

