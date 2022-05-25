ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Item 9 Labs Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Sessions Cannabis

by Vuk Zdinjak, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 25, 2022 11:45 AM | 2 min read
Item 9 Labs Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Sessions Cannabis

Item 9 Labs Corp. INLB has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Sessions Cannabis.

"This is a transformative acquisition that fast-tracks our entry into the Canadian market and brings tremendous value to our shareholders," stated Item 9 Labs Corp. CEO Andrew Bowden. "With an exponential increase in store count across North America, this acquisition would transition us from being a multi-state operator to an international cannabis company and the largest global cannabis franchisor. The potential to accelerate growth through both franchising and additional opportunistic acquisitions is immense. This is simply the first step to much deeper market penetration, both in Ontario and other provinces."

Founded in 2019, Sessions currently has 43 stores throughout the Province of Ontario, the majority of which are located in prime retail shopping centers, typically anchored by national tenants such as Costco, Walmart, well-known grocers, quick service restaurants and more. The Ontario-based business has a franchise system comprised of 18 franchisees, the majority of which are multi-unit owners, and plans to continue its growth across Canada with multiple openings already planned for this year.

"The Canadian cannabis market has grown tremendously over the past few years, and we have certainly felt that impact and benefited from first-mover advantage in several markets," stated Steven Fry, CEO and co-founder of Sessions, noting that Sessions' locations that have been open for more than a year see an average annual revenue of CA$2.46 million ($1.91 million). "We have amazing multi-unit franchisees and a solid franchise system that is dedicated to their success, but to further innovate within the industry and expand our reach, we need the right partner. We believe we have found that with Item 9 Labs Corp. and their franchise brand, Unity Rd."

Photo: Courtesy of Chris Liverani on Unsplash

Related News

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Item 9's Unity Rd. Franchise Expands, Curaleaf, Planet 13 & Verano Bolster Florida Retail Footprint

Item 9 Labs Expands Footprint Through Growth Of Unity Rd. Cannabis Dispensary Franchise

Item 9 Labs' Unity Rd. Ranks 6th In The "Best Cannabis Dispensaries To Work For" By Cannabis Business Times

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

The greatest investors and entrepreneurs in Cannabis are gathering in New York City this Fall! Don't miss out.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Andrew BowdenSessions Cannabis.Steven FryCannabisNewsPenny StocksMarkets