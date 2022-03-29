Item 9 Labs' Unity Rd. Ranks 6th In The "Best Cannabis Dispensaries To Work For" By Cannabis Business Times

Unity Rd., the national cannabis dispensary franchise from Item 9 Labs Corp. INLB, was ranked No. 6 as one of the 'Best Cannabis Companies to Work For' in 2022 by Cannabis Business Times, featured in the March 2022 issue of the publication.

"Our brands [Unity Rd. and Item 9 Labs] were built as a vehicle for others — for team members, franchise partners, social equity partners, investors, guests and patients alike — to succeed, grow and benefit from," stated Mike Weinberger, co-founder and chief franchise officer of Unity Rd. "Our culture has been built from bottom to top by our people. As a result, we have created a company fueled by inclusion, innovation and vision. We have an extremely talented team from all walks of life, who see the value in what we are trying to accomplish and want to be part of our story."

The 'Best Cannabis Companies to Work For' awards program is based on a comprehensive evaluation of each participating company's workplace policies, practices and demographics – accounting for 25 percent of the evaluation. The remainder of the company's score was determined from a survey of all company employees that assessed individuals' experiences and attitudes with respect to the workplace – topics included leadership and planning, corporate culture and communication, role satisfaction, relationships with supervisors, training and development, pay and benefits and overall engagement.

The complexities of operating a cannabis business make it difficult for small, independent dispensaries to understand and stay on top of all the varying regulations and everyday challenges of managing and operating a compliant and successful dispensary.

The Unity Rd. franchise opportunity provides a solution for industry newcomers and small, locally owned and operated dispensaries to compliantly thrive, thanks to the robust backing and support of a national franchise. The dispensary franchise is actively seeking qualified partners who would benefit from the systems, processes and ongoing support the franchise offers.

