Numinus Submits New Patent Application To UN Agency For Psilocybe & Novel Fungi Species

Numinus Wellness Inc. NUMIF sent a patent application to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) through its subsidiary, Numinus Bioscience Inc., for a prompt production process for Psilocybe and other fungi species containing psilocybin and variant compounds.

WIPO is the 1967 self-funding UN agency established to lead the development of an effective international IP system -including services, policy, information and cooperation- that enables innovation and creativity.

Prior to the most recent application, Numinus had filed a provisional patent petition to the US Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) on June 24, 2021. If granted, this international patent protection would reach all WIPO member states under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT), including Australia, Germany, Netherlands and the United Kingdom where psychedelic research is engaged at present.

The to-be patented production process aims to significantly increase efficient manufacturing of drugs for psychedelic-assisted therapy while reducing product variability and commercialization costs. A notable fact: since the initial filing, Numinus has achieved completion of data-sets validating the process for additional particular fungi, which expands the process’ potential application and scope from psilocybin to other active compounds.

"This application is part of Numinus' long-term IP strategic focus on scalable and sustainable production that advances research, development and delivery of innovative psychedelic-derived formulations in North America and beyond," said Founder and CEO Payton Nyquvest.

The company’s VP, Sharan Sidhu, added: "The WIPO is an important global forum that provides reassurance to the patent offices of member states. Numinus is confident that the robust evidence supporting the production process will further inform regulators as they consider policy changes to make psychedelic-assisted therapies and products more accessible."

Photo Courtesy of Unsplash.