Cannabis Movers & Shakers: BellRock Brands, Hometown Hero CBD & Charlotte's Web

BellRock Brands Shakes Up Management Team

BellRock Brands Inc. BRCK announced that C.J. Chapman, the company’s executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary is leaving the company effective July 4, 2022.

Under C.J.'s legal stewardship, the company was initially listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, the OTCQX and the Frankfurt Exchange and consummated various transactions, including the merger with BR Brands.

As a result of the change, Eduardo Provencio, BellRock's current senior vice president of legal and business development will be assuming the role of general counsel. Provencio was previously Mary's Medicinals' general counsel prior to Dixie Brands' merger with BR Brands.

"I am leaving the cannabis industry to pursue another opportunity, but BellRock is in good hands with Eduardo taking over the legal helm and with the guidance of Brian Jansen and the BellRock board," said C.J. Chapman.

Hometown Hero CBD Names New CSO

Hometown Hero CBD has tapped Cynthia Cabrera to serve as its new chief strategy officer.

Cabrera brings more than a decade of experience in the hemp and cannabis sectors to the newly created position, along with a proven track record of operational expertise, coalition building, and industry advancement.

In her new position, Cabrera will lead the company’s local and national advocacy efforts, which include helping ensure the availability and legalization of hemp-derived cannabinoids against product bans, unfair regulations, and excessive legislation and taxation.

“Hometown Hero CBD has led the way in hemp product innovation and industry advocacy efforts, recently leading the fight here in Texas to stop the prohibition of Delta-8 products,” Cabrera said. “Hemp is legal on a federal level and in many states, according to the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 also known as the Farm Bill, and we intend to keep it that way.”

Charlotte's Web Taps Greg Gould To Serve As New CFO & CAO

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. CWEB CWBHF has appointed Greg Gould to serve as its new chief financial officer and chief administration officer.

Gould is a senior finance executive with more than two decades of experience in CFO roles, leading multiple small and medium-sized businesses within the natural wellness and biopharmaceutical sectors.

He brings significant financial and operational experience from both publicly traded and privately held companies. Gould is a CPA with expertise in building and leading accounting departments, finance teams, and reporting systems.

"Due to Greg's advisory work with Charlotte's Web this year, his familiarity with our business and leadership enables a fluid transition,” Jacques Tortoroli, the company’s CEO, said. "And with his 20 years of experience in the natural wellness and biotech sectors, his appointment is a key asset for our future-forward business strategy."

Lindsey Jensen, who previously served as CFO, resigned for personal reasons and will continue with the company for a transitional period.

