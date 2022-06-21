'Jeopardy!' Host Mayim Bialik Files Lawsuit Over False CBD Endorsements

Mayim Bialik of The Big Bang Theory and part-time “Jeopardy!” host is suing over two dozen websites and online marketers who have been using her name and image for the advertisement of their CBD products, as first reported by Law 360.

The actress said in a lawsuit filed in Florida federal court that the 32 unnamed defendants, many of whom are based in either the Dominican Republic, France or India, are falsely advertising products as “Mayim Bialik CBD Gummies.”

Bialik’s lawsuit features the IP addresses for the companies which are operating under other false names, including Mayim Bialik Smilz and Mayim Bialik CBD Gummies USA.

“The entire purpose of the Defendants’ wrongful activities is to create the false impression that Bialik is affiliated with and endorses certain cannabidiol products which she does not,” the 27-page document stipulated.

In the meantime, Bialik’s move comes on the heels of warning her social media followers that the unknown foreign marketers are advertising CBD products under her name.

“I am not selling CBD Gummies of any kind and do not plan to do so at any point in the future,” Bialik wrote on Instagram.

Photo: Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons