Ken Jennings To Share 'Jeopardy!' Hosting Duties With Mayim Bialik For The Time Being
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 16, 2021 4:37pm   Comments
The "Jeopardy!" melodrama has taken yet another turn as Ken Jennings was named as temporary co-host with Mayim Bialik.

What Happened: The show's Twitter page announced the personnel change, noting that Jennings and Bialik will share hosting duties through the end of the year.

Bialik was named to host the "Jeopardy!" primetime specials and a new spinoff series, but was brought in as a temporary host of the syndicated show after Mike Richards gave up the syndicated hosting position amid press reports of sexual harassment complaints against him from the previous decade and recordings of offensive comments made against women and minority groups surfaced.

Richards, who was also the show's executive producer, was later fired by Sony Pictures Television, a division of Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY).

Related Link: Stock Trading By Regional Fed Presidents Spurs Ethics Review

Why It Happened: Jennings gained national prominence in 2004 with his 74-game winning streak on the game show, which earned him $4.5 million. He briefly served as a guest host following the death of longtime Alex Trebek last November and is also a consulting producer for the show.

Richards recorded a single week of "Jeopardy!" episodes that began airing on Sept. 13. Bialik will take the role of temporary host on Sept. 20 and will begin alternating her hosting duties with Jennings beginning on November 8. Sony Pictures Television didn't announce who will be the show's host into 2022.

Photo: Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, courtesy of Sony Pictures Television.

