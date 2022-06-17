High Tide Launching Cabana Cannabis Branded White Label Products In Ontario This Fall

High Tide Inc. HITI HITI (FSE:2LYA) has confirmed that its Canna Cabana retail cannabis stores in Ontario will begin sales of Cabana Cannabis Co. branded shatter, THC gummies, pre-rolls, and full-spectrum multicannabinoid tinctures and softgels in the fall of 2022. This confirmation comes as a result of the licensed producers with whom the company has entered into white label agreements having received approval from the Ontario Cannabis Store ("OCS") to list their initial Cabana Cannabis Co. branded products as part of the OCS' Fall Product Call for 2022. The initial lineup of Cabana Cannabis Co. products, and the licensed producers who have respectively manufactured and received OCS approval for such products, are as follows:

From Heritage Cannabis Holdings HERTF CANN, an industry-leading and vertically-integrated cannabis provider: Cabana Cannabis Co. Pink Hawaiian shatter , available in 1-gram packages.

From Loosh Brands , a privately-held, next generation edibles and finished goods manufacturer: Cabana Cannabis Co. THC gummies, available in both Sunset Punch and Clementine Cream flavors, and sold in packages of two soft chews at 5 milligrams of THC each.

From Candre Cannabis Inc. , a privately-held licensed producer of craft cannabis: Cabana Cannabis Co. Apricot Jelly pre-rolls, available in 1.5-gram packages which will include three pre-rolls at 0.5 grams each.

From Emprise Canada, a privately-held licensed producer with 20 years of nutraceutical and pharmaceutical manufacturing experience: Cabana Cannabis Co. full-spectrum multicannabinoid (including CBD, CBN, CBG, CBC, and Delta-9 THC) oil and softgels. The oil will be available in 30 millilitre containers at a concentration of 12 milligrams per millilitre for each of the five listed cannabinoids, while the softgels will be available in packages of 120 softgels, each containing 3 milligrams of each of the five listed cannabinoids.

All products in the OCS' Fall Product Call, including the above Cabana Cannabis Co. SKUs are expected to become available for retail sales in the months of October or November, 2022.

"I am very pleased to announce that we have a confirmed timeline to begin sales of Cabana Cannabis Co. products in Ontario, which is Canada's largest provincial market for cannabis. By drawing on the latest insights into consumer preferences from our Cabanalytics data and working with our contracted licensed producers through white label agreements, we are introducing a lineup of the greatest hits of premium and competitively-priced products that we know will be well-received by our customers," stated Raj Grover, president and CEO of High Tide.

Photo: Courtesy of CNW Group/High Tide Inc

