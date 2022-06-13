High Tide Launches Cabana Cannabis Branded Shatter & THC Gummies In Saskatchewan

High Tide Inc. HITI HITI (FSE:2LYA), has begun retail sales of its first Cabana Cannabis-branded shatter and THC gummies in Saskatchewan. The products were produced under the terms of white label partnerships with Heritage Cannabis Holdings HERTF CANN, for Cabana Cannabis. shatter, and Loosh Brands.

The initial lineup of Cabana Cannabis products consists of one SKU of shatter, which is Pink Hawaiian shatter and is available in 1-gram increments, and two SKUs of THC gummies, which are Sunset Punch and Clementine Cream-flavored soft chews.

In addition to the aforementioned products, the company expects to begin retail sales of its Cabana Cannabis Co. pre-rolls in Saskatchewan during the week of June 20, 2022. Produced under the terms of a white label partnership with Candre Cannabis Inc., a privately-held licensed producer of craft cannabis, the first SKU that will be available for sale will be 1.5-gram premium Apricot Jelly pre-rolls, which will include three pre-rolls, at 0.5 grams each, per package.

High Tide anticipates that, pending listing approval, it will be able to begin sales of its Cabana Cannabis Co. products in the provinces of Manitoba and Ontario within the coming weeks.

"The rollout of our Cabana Cannabis Co. product line is a long-awaited and exciting moment for our company. This launch is just the beginning of High Tide's white label strategy, as we intend to expand our catalogue to include other product categories, and bring our Cabana Cannabis Co. products to market in other provinces including Manitoba and Ontario," stated Raj Grover, president and CEO of High Tide."While the process of initially bringing our white label products to market took longer than we had hoped, in part due to evolving regulations and requirements between provinces, we expect that the foundation that we have now built will make for a smoother process in the future as we expand our selection of Cabana Cannabis Co. branded products."

The company also reiterated that it will release its financial and operational results for the quarter ended April 30, 2022, after financial markets close on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

Photo: Courtesy of CNW Group/High Tide Inc.

