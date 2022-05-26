ñol

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Allen Iverson's Epic New Weed Strain Launch And Jushi CEO On Stock, Cannabis Industry

by Javier Hasse, Benzinga Editor 
May 26, 2022 1:31 PM | 1 min read
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Allen Iverson's Epic New Weed Strain Launch And Jushi CEO On Stock, Cannabis Industry

Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live weekly show for cannabis and retail investors where we share with you the major cannabis news, stocks and exclusive interviews!

AI In The House

The Benzinga Cannabis team attended the launch of Viola Brand's new strain launch in collaboration with NBA Legend Allen Iverson! The strain pays homage to A.I's MVP year in 2001.

We also spoke to Jim Cacioppo, CEO, chairman and founder of Jushi JUSHF.

Meet The Hosts:

Watch the full video here: https://youtu.be/g_zXb21qe68

Disclaimer: All of the information, material, and/or content contained in this program is for informational purposes only. Investing in stocks, options, and futures is risky and not suitable for all investors. Please consult your own independent financial adviser before making any investment decisions.

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

The greatest investors and entrepreneurs in Cannabis are gathering in New York City this Fall! Don't miss out.

Posted In: CannabisNewsPenny StocksSmall CapExclusivesMarketsInterview