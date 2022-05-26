EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Allen Iverson's Epic New Weed Strain Launch And Jushi CEO On Stock, Cannabis Industry

Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live weekly show for cannabis and retail investors where we share with you the major cannabis news, stocks and exclusive interviews!

AI In The House

The Benzinga Cannabis team attended the launch of Viola Brand's new strain launch in collaboration with NBA Legend Allen Iverson! The strain pays homage to A.I's MVP year in 2001.

We also spoke to Jim Cacioppo, CEO, chairman and founder of Jushi JUSHF.

