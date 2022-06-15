Say Hello To Telehealth's New Brainchild Wondermed: A Delivery Ketamine Self-Healing Treatment

Wonder Sciences, a life sciences company focused on the combination of psychedelic medicine, innovative therapeutic modalities, scientific research and neuroscience, has launched its first telemedicine protocol, Wondermed.

According to the company, the treatment is a comprehensive approach to anxiety, integrating the neurological benefits of ketamine supported by patient-led holistic protocols. Patients receive clinical support from home to ensure safe and effective integration and a sustained and positive impact on their mental wellbeing.

Wondermed is currently available to eligible patients in California, New York, Florida and Texas, and is planning to expand to Illinois, Arizona and Connecticut later this year.

Results so far report that 92% of patients see their anxiety symptoms improve within 24 hours of the first session.

These results are promising in view of the low percentage of people effectively being treated for anxiety and depression disorders, despite being the most common mental illnesses in the US. Ketamine has the proven ability of enhancing neuroplasticity, therefore making the brain more adaptable, flexible and open to change. By stimulating the growth of new neural pathways, it disrupts thought loops contributing to anxiety.

The aforementioned treatment offers a low-dose, self-administered ketamine tablet and a comprehensive protocol, including optional check-in calls and direct support with the Wondermate team, a personalized dashboard with integration resources, musicologist-produced soundscapes to enhance healing sessions, journaling prompts and guided meditations.

Wondermed’s launch and rapid expansion are fostered by the $4.6 million raised to date from leaders and investors in mental health, including Aubrey Marcus, James Foster, Aaron Stone and Randall Mays. Further advancing its active seed round, Wonder Sciences continues expanding investment opportunities toward closing its $7 million round.

"While the medical community has largely agreed that ketamine is a successful treatment option for those struggling with anxiety and mental health issues, available treatments to-date have been limited and often require a large investment of time and financial resources. Wondermed is the most accessible ketamine-assisted protocol available," said founder & CEO of Wonder Sciences Ryan Magnussen. "We're honored to play a role in impacting countless lives by helping people unlock their self-healing potential with a safe, scientifically-proven protocol."

Photo Courtesy of the National Cancer Institute on Unsplash.