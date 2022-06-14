Hexo’s Joint Venture Truss Beverage To Launch 15 New Cannabis-Infused Beverages

Truss Beverage Co. a joint venture between affiliates of Molson Coors Canada MXGBF and HEXO Corp. HEXO, is expanding its portfolio with 15 new cannabis beverages for summer.

"Consumers are looking for other adult-beverage options to alcohol, particularly for social occasions, and are turning to cannabis beverages as a great alternative,” stated Dave Schlosser, president and CEO of Truss Beverage Co. “With many eager to get out and socialize this summer, this is a critical time for the category and we're excited to see where it takes the business.”

Consisting of summer-inspired flavors, the new products are a result of consumer-driven insights, including requests for less sugar and more high-dose beverages (10mg of THC). In addition to launching the XMG ALT line extension in April, new products are:

Little Victory Celtzer Lime, Little Victory Celtzer Raspberry, Little Victory Sparkling Peach (the Little Victory Celtzers will be available as a Mixer 4-pack in Ontario only)

Bedfellows Sour Razpaartner, Bedfellows Doppelrädder, Bedfellows Passionfruit Pals

XMG Blue Raspberry, XMG Lemon Iced Tea

XMG Sodas, featuring a line-up of four flavors: Cream Soda, Root Beer, Orange Soda and Cola

“When developing our offerings, we tapped into summer beverage trends and formats that are already familiar to consumers,” stated Lori Hatcher, head of commercial at Truss Beverage Co. “The Little Victory Celtzer is a cannabis-infused (non-alcoholic) twist on the classic summer seltzer with zero sugar and zero calories, while the new additions to the Bedfellows portfolio were inspired by traditional radlers, pale-ales and sours, and are the first of their kind in Canada.”

The new products from the Truss Beverage Co. portfolio will continue to roll out at authorized local cannabis stores and online retailers this summer. Product availability differs per province.

Photo: Courtesy of Truss Beverage Co.

