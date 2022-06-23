Learn About Managing Cannabis Investment Funds With Poseidon's Emily Paxhia At Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference In September

Emily Paxhia, co-founder and managing partner at Poseidon Investment Management will be sharing her insights on managing cannabis investment funds, access to capital and investing in cannabis during at the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference September 13-14 in Chicago,

A Succesful Entrepreneur

Emily and her brother founded Poseidon in 2013, making their first fund one of the longest-running dedicated cannabis investment funds.

The Poseidon team has since focused on a diversified strategy covering a range of company stages and industry subsectors across the capital spectrum.

Now in its eighth year of conducting due diligence, deploying capital and serving on multiple company boards of directors, the team is a leader in the cannabis industry. Poseidon has forged a positive reputation in the cannabis industry by helping companies when others would not, resulting in proprietary deal flow.

"Poseidon was one of the first investment firms dedicated to cannabis investments, navigating this complex and evolving industry to help companies grow and thrive from startups to public companies," said Paxhia, who is also Poseidon's portfolio manager. "Our track record speaks to our deep knowledge of the space and our commitment to understanding the needs of the companies we invest in. PSDN broadens the reach of our unique investment philosophy and provides simple, secure, accessible investing into one of the world's most exciting asset classes."

AdvisorShares Poseidon Dynamic Cannabis ETF

In November 2021, Poseidon Investment Management announced the launch of AdvisorShares Poseidon Dynamic Cannabis ETF PSDN. The new ETF seeks to take advantage of specific market opportunities by using leverage to maximize potential returns.

The fund will seek to identify companies strategically positioned to benefit from the cannabis industry and its supporting infrastructure in the U.S. as well as emerging global cannabis markets. PSDN's portfolio is diversified across subsectors of the cannabis industry and dynamically managed to tactically overweight or underweight specific countries, subsectors, or individual companies.

Paxhia, who holds an M.A. in Psychology from New York University, has reviewed thousands of companies in the cannabis industry and has worked with countless founders in a variety of capacities. She had helped to shape founders’ pitch preparations, and their go-to-market strategies/ product launches, and advised on day-to-day business operations. Emily has held board seats for multiple portfolio companies and participates as an advisor to multiple teams.

Extremely active in the investment decision-making and ongoing investment oversight processes, Paxhia works closely with her partners to create meaningful deal structures, ensuring that proper governance is carried out at the company level. Further, she has dedicated time and energy to supporting policy groups and has served on the Board of Directors of the Marijuana Policy Project. She also serves on the Board of Athletes for CARE and The Initiative.

Join us in Chicago and meet the amazing Emily Paxhia and many others at the world’s largest and most successful cannabis investing and finance event on Sept. 13-14 at the Palmer House Hotel in Chicago, Illinois.

Get your tickets HERE.