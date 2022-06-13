TILT And Timeless Refinery Launch Timeless Vapes In Ohio

Timeless Refinery vaporization products are now available to medical patients in Ohio through an exclusive partnership with TILT Holdings Inc. TLLTF TILT

Timeless is a longstanding client of TILT’s subsidiary, Jupiter Research, LLC and a national cannabis lifestyle house of brands with products available in Arizona, Oklahoma, Missouri, California and now, Ohio through TILT’s subsidiary, Standard Farms LLC. Timeless Vapes provide consumers with a convenient and engaging way to medicate and are now available to Ohio medical patients in the following choices: Energy for an uplifting experience, Chill for balance, and Rest for sleepy relaxation.

“I could not be prouder of our team’s ability to quickly activate our brand partners in new markets. In less than 90 days, and after thoughtful collaboration between the TILT, Standard Farms, Jupiter and Timeless teams, we are excited to launch three premium vape products along with Timeless’ unique flip case and battery hardware in Ohio,” stated Gary Santo, CEO of TILT. “We hold a longstanding relationship with Timeless through our Jupiter business and look forward to again leveraging the best of TILT to bring an established West Coast brand to the East.”

Ohio patients can initially find the Timeless Vapes and flip case and battery combos at the following launch partner dispensaries: Rise, G-Leaf, Sunnyside, ZenLeaf, Herbology, Verdant, Bloom, Verilife, Strawberry Fields, and FRX. Dispensaries will be added to the Timeless website as they come online. Timeless will also be hosting on-site activations throughout the state with “Kindness Team” members sharing product education and promotions, including the availability of the “Welcome to Ohio Flip Case.” This starts June 14, at Rise in Cleveland (10:00a.m.-2:00p.m.), Rise Lakewood Detroit (3:00p.m. -5:00p.m.) and Rise Lakewood Madison (3:00p.m.- 5:00p.m.). Patients should call ahead to ensure launch timing and availability in their dispensary.

Photo by Jeff W on Unsplash

Related News

TILT Receives Approval To Launch Medical Use Cannabis Operations At Its Cambridge, Massachusetts Dispensary

TILT Partners With Ricky Williams' Cannabis Brand Highsman

TILT Expands Dispensary-To-Door Delivery To Serve Massachusetts From South Shore To Boston

