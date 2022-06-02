TILT Partners With Ricky Williams' Cannabis Brand Highsman

TILT Holdings Inc. TILT TLLTF, a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development, and retail, entered into a new manufacturing and distribution partnership with Highsman, a purpose-driven cannabis lifestyle brand founded by former NFL running back, Ricky Williams.

Highsman launched in November 2021, aiming to inspire a community of athletes and sports fans. Positioned at the intersection of sports and cannabis, Highsman’s product playbook includes: Pregame, a collection of energizing and attention-grabbing sativas; Halftime, a collection of balanced and restorative hybrids; and Postgame, a collection of restful and recovery-focused indicas. TILT will launch Highsman in both Massachusetts and Pennsylvania in early September to kick off the 2022 football season.

"Authenticity and unique brand architecture are two of the most important considerations for TILT when evaluating potential brand partnerships. You would be hard-pressed to find a group more equipped to meet those criteria than Ricky and the team he has assembled at Highsman. As the stigma around cannabis continues to fade within the general population, most athletes are still playing in organizations slow to allow the use of cannabis for wellness and recovery,” stated Gary Santo, CEO of TILT Holdings. “TILT is committed to delivering a broad selection of the highest quality cannabis brands to the markets we serve, while helping independent brands expand and scale. We are thrilled to bring our unique and distinctive level of partnership to the table for Highsman and introduce this exciting brand to the East Coast.”

