TILT Receives Approval To Launch Medical Use Cannabis Operations At Its Cambridge, Massachusetts Dispensary

Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. (“CAC”) subsidiary of TILT Holdings Inc. TLLTF TILT has been approved by the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission (“CCC”) to receive a final license at its forthcoming Cambridge dispensary, for the medical use of marijuana.

CAC’s Cambridge 5,100 square-foot dispensary, located at 1385 Cambridge Street in Inman Square, will offer a wide selection of products from our house brands including flower, concentrates, edibles and topicals, as well as TILT’s cross-business collaborations such as the Jupiter CAC Infinity vaporizer.

In addition, medical patients will have increased access to products from partner brands including AIRO, Black Buddha Cannabis, Her Highness, Highsman, Old Pal, and Toast. Once operational, store hours will be Sunday through Wednesday 9:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday 9:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m.

“Located right in the heart of Inman Square, we could not be more excited for the opening of our third medical dispensary in Massachusetts,” stated Gary Santo, CEO of TILT. “Together with our expanded cultivation and along with our co-located facilities in Brockton and Taunton, we look forward to expanding access of our unique portfolio of products across the state and continuing to serve as a resource throughout patients’ cannabis journeys. We anticipate completing final inspection and planning for a grand opening this summer.”

