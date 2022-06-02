High Tide President And CEO, Raj Grover, Named Cannabis Person Of The Year At O'Cannabiz Industry Awards Gala

Raj Grover president and CEO of High Tide Inc. HITI HITI (FSE:2LYA) was named cannabis person of the year at the O'Cannabiz Industry Awards Gala, a national annual event that recognizes excellence and innovation in the cannabis industry.

According to event organizers, the cannabis person of the year award 'honours an individual's exemplary service and dedication to our ever-changing industry, this person makes a true global difference and stands well above the crowd, bringing their strength and leadership to our vital and changing industry.'

"I am truly humbled and honored to be named Cannabis Person of the Year but this recognition is one I can't accept alone. High Tide's success is due to the tireless work and dedication of our team members and the loyalty of our customers, which is evidenced by the fact that we are the largest non-franchised cannabis retailer in Canada," stated Grover. "I also want to congratulate all nominees across the various categories - you are all winners who have helped shape and grow our industry through turbulent times. High Tide's success is built not only upon our diversified cannabis ecosystem, but also the diversity of our leadership team. Social equity and corporate social responsibility are core to what we are trying to build at High Tide. I want to reiterate my commitment to being a champion for these causes within the broader cannabis sector," added Grover.

Along with cannabis person of the year, High Tide leadership and subsidiaries received seven nominations, including Canna Cabana (Best Customer Service and Best Retail Chain), Fastendr (Best Innovative Technology) and recognition of senior vice president of corporate & public affairs Omar Khan's government lobbying on the cannabis file (Best Activist/Advocate of the Year).

Photo: Courtesy of CNW Group/High Tide Inc.

