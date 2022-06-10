Euro Food Agency Concerned About Health Effects Of CBD, Asks For More Research

The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) is asking for more research on the effects of CBD on humans.

The agency issued a statement earlier this week saying that “the safety of CBD as a novel food cannot currently be established,” as available research on the effects of CBD on the liver, gastrointestinal tract, endocrine system, nervous system, and on psychological well-being is not sufficient.

At the moment, 19 novel food applications are before the agency and the European Commission has asked the regulatory opinion to render an opinion on the safety of CBD for humans.

“We have identified several hazards related to CBD intake and determined that the many data gaps on these health effects need filling before these evaluations can go ahead,” Dominique Turck, chair of EFSA’s expert panel on Nutrition, Novel Foods and Food Allergens.

EFSA also emphasized that animal studies showed “significant adverse effects” related to reproductive function and that further investigation of whether these effects have been seen in humans is needed.

EFSA plans to hold an information session regarding its statement on June 28.

‘Hars’ FDA Review

In the US, the only cannabis-derived substance approved by the FDA is Epidiolex, a prescription drug that treats rare and severe forms of epilepsy in children, made by Jazz Pharma JAZZ.

All other CBD products intended for use as medication are unauthorized and illegal.

The agency recently sent letters to four CBD companies warning them against selling unauthorized CBD products for use in food-producing animals.

“Unapproved drugs like these CBD products have not been evaluated by the FDA to determine whether they are effective for their intended use, what the proper dosage might be, how the products could interact with FDA-approved drugs, or whether they have dangerous side effects or other safety concerns,” the agency said in a press release.

The move followed an initial FDA warning to five companies for selling products containing delta-8 THC in violation of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.

Photo: Courtesy of Kimzy Nanney on Unsplash