Star Buds Cannabis Partners With DoorDash Canada To Launch Cannabis Pickup In Ontario

Star Buds Cannabis Co., a Canadian cannabis retailer, operating under CordovaCann Corp. LVRLF CDVA in Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba and British Columbia, has entered into a partnership with DoorDash Technologies Canada DASH to launch cannabis pickup on the DoorDash Marketplace app. The initial launch will be across Star Buds locations in Barrie and Innisfil, Ontario, bringing the accessibility and convenience of online ordering and pickup of cannabis products to consumers outside of metropolitan areas.

Star Buds Cannabis Co. aims to be a leader in transforming the physical cannabis retail landscape by solving the in-store, digital and logistical challenges of making cannabis available to all adult consumers in the Canadian market. The company will provide an inclusive and diverse range of cannabis products and accessories on the DoorDash Canada Marketplace app in the launch locations, for online ordering and pickup.

"We are excited to partner with DoorDash Canada and enable cannabis pickup on the platform for Star Buds locations. We look forward to growing the partnership in the coming months and bringing online cannabis ordering and pickup in locations where permitted," stated Taz Turner, chairman and CEO, CordovaCann Corp, which owns Star Buds Cannabis Co. "The partnership will grow the business and brand of Star Buds Cannabis Co., exposing more customers to our strong product selection and excellent customer service."

