CordovaCann Opens 14th Star Buds Cannabis Co. Store In Canada

Cannabis-focused consumer products company CordovaCann Corp. (CSE:CDVA)(OTCQB:LVRLF) opened its 14th Star Buds Cannabis Co. store on February 12. The store, located at 4507 Bath Road, Unit 5 in the City of Amherstview, is the eighth store opened by Cordova in Ontario.

This store is open for walk-in customers and for processing of online orders for in-store pickup that are made through its website. The official grand opening of the store is scheduled for Friday, February 18, 2022.

Cordova is looking to accelerate its footprint of Star Buds Cannabis Co. stores throughout Canada in 2022. The company has plans to open three additional Star Buds Cannabis Co. retail stores in the coming months and is in discussions to acquire additional stores in multiple provinces as well.

"We are delighted to add another store in Ontario and are excited to bring the Star Buds Cannabis Co. brand to Amherstview," stated Taz Turner, chairman and CEO of the company. "Due to increasing brand recognition across the country, Cordova is in a strong position to accelerate store openings throughout Canada in 2022."