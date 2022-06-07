Past Cannabis Use Could Affect White House Internship Eligibility: Weed And The Return To Work, It's A New World

The Biden administration clarified that people applying as White House interns will be required to fill out a standard form to disclose prior drug use including marijuana, reported Marijuana Moment.

Early in his tenure, the Biden White House was roundly criticized over reports that staffers were being fired, asked to resign or penalized for having admitted to cannabis use as part of a background check.

According to a FAQ of the White House Internship Program, “prior drug use including marijuana, regardless of whether the marijuana use was permitted under state law,” could affect applicants' eligibility.

Is Cannabis Changing The Workplace?

As many Americans begin their return to office life, how cannabis fits into the equation is coming into play. The same can be said for companies working in a digital workplace.

In September 2021, Amazon AMZN announced that it was lobbying Congress in favor of legalizing cannabis at the federal level in part to promote equitable hiring practices.

In a blog post, Beth Galetti, Amazon’s senior vice president of human resources, said that the company had “reinstated the employment eligibility for former employees and applicants who were previously terminated or deferred during random or pre-employment marijuana screenings.”

In January 2022, Cecile V. Munoz, president of U.S. Executive Search and Consulting told Benzinga that it is never wise to keep workplace policies static.

In Colorado, for example, employers would be prohibited from denying employment or firing workers because of their off-the-clock cannabis use and on-the-job medical marijuana consumption under a measure introduced in early February.

Last April, a memo from acting New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin to police chiefs telling them that they “may not take any adverse action against any officers because they do or do not use cannabis off duty.” In April 2022, began New Jersey adult-use cannabis sales so now, officers can do what they like regarding the consumption of legal cannabis so long as they are 21 or above.

Image by El Planteo