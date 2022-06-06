Cannabis Chart Of The Week: The Market Is Finally Realizing The Superior Value Of U.S. MSOs

U.S. Tier one MSOs are finally trading at higher revenue multiples than their Canadian peers.

The orange line on the graph shows the EV/NTM Revenue multiple of the ten largest Canadian LPs by market cap. The blue line shows the same ratio for the ten largest U.S. MSOs.

The multiples of both groups spiked in early 2021 when a new Democratic Presidency and Senate majority led many investors to believe imminent action on Federal legalization of cannabis was imminent. Interestingly, Canadian multiples rose significantly more than U.S. multiples on the notion that the U.S. market might be opening for them.

The current constrained financing market has revealed the weakness of the LP strategy: waiting for legalization while bleeding cash. It is becoming increasingly apparent that some of the formerly robust Canadian may not have the financial capacity to make a sizeable U.S. market entrance by the time it is allowed. Some continue to burn so much cash that long-term survivability is in question.

Canadian LPs with the highest cash burn have been hit particularly hard. The enterprise values of Canopy Growth CGCWEED, Cronos CRONCRON, and Aurora (NASDAQ; ACB)ACB, are down 87%, 96%, and 87% respectively from their February 2021 highs.

The apparent issue is profitability. Five of the 10 Canadian LPs have consensus estimates of negative EBITDA for the next twelve months. In contrast, none of the U.S. companies are projected to be negative and, as a group, are expected to have about $2.6B in EBITDA.

Legalization may challenge the U.S. companies who currently are protected by limited licensing state fiefdoms. We continue to believe this status quo will last for the next several years. In the meantime, the U.S are achieving higher growth with significantly higher margins and amply deserve to trade at higher revenue multiples.

It will be interesting to see how markets react to the next wave of legalization speculation.

