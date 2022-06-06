The Apple Rush Company Reports Entering Into The Hemp Market

Photo by Kindel Media on Pexels

Apple Rush Co. Inc. APRU states it is on a mission to build a seed-to-sale cannabis and CBD company through its subsidiary, APRU LLC.

With a 49-year history in the natural beverage industry, Apple Rush says it now aims to become a leader in the national distribution of anhydrous hemp oil products and a vendor of food-and-beverage-infused hemp products.

Apple Rush joins Canopy Growth Corp. CGC, Tilray Inc. TLRY and Marijuana Company of America MCOA in the pursuit of creating a cannabis destination for the world’s consumers.

The company has initiated its conversion with a string of acquisitions of cannabis and hemp-centric operations.

Bites By Numbers

Apple Rush acquired Pursuit Hemp Farms, a proficient cannabis farming operation with 1,400 acres of cropland, and has reportedly processed 80,000 pounds of hemp with the aim to convert it into CBD products.

Apple Rush acquired a majority interest in a plant-based chemical manufacturing company ACS Enterprises, which boasts a plant-based lubricant, a marijuana mold inhibitor and a copper-plating solution for cannabis products.

Apple Rush acquired Wild Organic Ancient Horticulture Hemp Nursery, a boutique grower of organic hemp flower, co-founded by Michael Hogeland and Nathan Brazeau.

Apple Rush signed a LOI to acquire Lena Brewing in Lena, IL, a craft brewing and distillery operation to close the loop on its seed to sale initiative.

Apple Rush tells Benzinga that it is in the process of acquiring its own extraction equipment and brewing operations during the next six months and that it plans to launch hemp products, beverages and snacks soon.

"This acquisition provides us with organic farmers who have a passion to grow the best products in the industry. Michael and Nathan's passion for hemp is amazing and with almost 10 years of experience in the medical marijuana growth in Colorado and hemp here in Florida, we are positioned to be the premier provider of high-end hemp products,” said Tony Togerud, Apple Rush’s CEO, when asked about the Wild Organic acquisition.

