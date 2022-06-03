TerrAscend Debuts Cannabis Brands Gage And Berner's Cookies In New Jersey

TerrAscend Corp. TRSSF TER will officially launch Cookies and Gage-branded cannabis products in the State of New Jersey, on June 11th. These products will be available exclusively at The Apothecarium locations in Maplewood and Phillipsburg.

Cookies' initial New Jersey products will feature eighths of proprietary cultivars, including Gary Payton, Georgia Pie, Apples and Bananas, Soap, Doggy Bag, Pancakes, Jealousy, and Laughing Gas.

In the coming months, TerrAscend plans to offer additional Cookies products including accessories, more cultivars and vape cartridges at its "Cookies Corners" in all three New Jersey Apothecarium dispensaries, subject to regulatory approval.

Gage's East Coast launch includes eighths and liquid live resin cartridges in the cultivars Banana Bread and Kush Mintz. TerrAscend plans to launch additional Gage-branded eighths and vape carts in cultivars like Funfetti, Ether OG, Strawberry Shortcake, Sundae Driver, Sweet Tartz, Grape Gummiez, Rainbow Pie, Beach Berries, Dream Candy, Loud Cake, and Popscotti in the coming weeks. New Jersey customers can also find Gage accessories and apparel at all Apothecarium locations.

"We have taken our time to ensure quality and exclusive flavor are properly represented in this market. With the streets thriving on the unregulated market and the access to quality weed being more available than ever, it's important that we come correct when we drop. I'm so proud of TerrAscend for taking the time to dial in our SOPs and dedicating their facility to our brand. The East Coast can expect an evolving menu that will spoil the lungs of smokers and connoisseurs," stated Berner, co-founder and CEO of Cookies.

To celebrate the launch of GAGE and Cookies, the company will offer in-store promotions and prizes at its Maplewood and Phillipsburg Apothecarium locations on June 11th.

Photo by Diyahna Lewis on Unsplash

