Thailand 420: Cops Punished After Arresting A Woman For Growing One Little Cannabis

Four police officers were transferred to “inactive posts,” after arresting a woman, Pornpimol Prakobpol, for possessing a small cannabis plant in her home located in Chonburi province, Thailand.

“Pornpimol’s arrest comes just one week before Thailand’s much-publicized decriminalization of cannabis is set to take effect on June 9, which will allow people to grow unlimited amounts of cannabis at home.”, reported Vice.

The woman was taken by the officers to the local police station and released the next day. She spent the night in a cell after her husband was unable to post her bail. The husband told reporters that they were using the cannabis plant to relieve high blood pressure and diabetes.

Atthasit Kitjahan, Chonburi provincial commander, urged officers to exercise judgment before they arrested cannabis growers, adding that officers were confused between the old and new cannabis laws.

Thailand Giving Away A Million Cannabis Plants, Public Health Minister: Cultivate As Many As You Wish At Home

After Thailand became the first Southeast Asian country to legalize medical cannabis in 2018, it then became the first country in Asia to legally allow other forms of marijuana in January 2022. Under the new regulations, residents are allowed to cultivate cannabis for personal use.

Thailand's Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced in early May that he plans to give away a million marijuana plants.

Anutin said that Thailand residents will be permitted to legally cultivate “as many cannabis plants” as they wish in their own homes starting June 9. While official registration is not required for home cultivation, all plants must be medical grade for medicinal purposes.

Photo by Mathew Schwartz On Unsplash