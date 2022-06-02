Green Thumb Industries Opens Third Round Of Its Good Green Grant Applications

Green Thumb Industries Inc. GTBIF GTII opened applications for the third round of its Good Green Grant Program.

“The Good Green Grant Program was born out of the desire to reinvest cannabis funds back into the community and create opportunities for nonprofit organizations who are doing the groundwork to create real and sustained progress against the war on drugs,” stated Green Thumb Founder and CEO Ben Kovler. “Through this program, we are supporting nonprofits to help create opportunity and change in impacted communities.”

First launched in the fall of 2021, Good Green offers affordable mixed bud flower products. Sales from Good Green products fund grants awarded to nonprofit organizations that give back to communities of color disproportionately affected by the war on drugs. Since the brand’s launch, Good Green has awarded more than $500,000 in grant money to eight organizations who encompass the brand’s three core pillars: education, employment and expungement. Good Green is on track to give more than $1 million by the end of year.

Good Green is committed to bringing responsible consumers and change-making organizations together to create real, lasting change. The brand’s current product offerings, including indica, sativa and hybrid mixed bud flower products, are available in Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

The Good Green Grant Program’s third round of applications are now open to local 501(c)3 organizations through 11:59 p.m. EST on August 19.

Photo by 2H Media on Unsplash

Related News

Top Cannabis Companies By Revenue In May, Marijuana Stocks To Check Out As Earnings Season Fades

New Jersey Senators Talk High Medical Marijuana Prices And More With Top CRC Officials

Green Thumb Industries Analyst On Q1 Earnings: Cannabis Grower Has Enough Cash To Fuel Growth