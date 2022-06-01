Cannabis Regulatory Update: Connecticut Removes Cap On Marijuana Retail Stores, North Carolina To Legalize Hemp And More

Illinois Judge Clears Way For 185 New Cannabis Retail Licenses

An Illinois judge removed a court order preventing 185 new recreational cannabis business licenses, reported MJBizDaily.

The order standing in the way of the licenses was issued as a response to a lawsuit that challenged the lottery process that chose them.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) said it is waiting for “further guidance in a related federal case” objecting to the state’s residency requirements for cannabis licensing and “anticipates releasing detailed information on next steps for applicants as soon as that guidance is issued.”

North Carolina One Step Closer To Permanently Legalizing Hemp

Even though hemp farming has been legal under federal law since the 2018 Farm Bill, North Carolina has allowed hemp farming only under a pilot program set to end in June.

Fortunately, Senate Bill 762, which seeks to allow the cultivation of hemp for industrial products, was unanimously approved in the state Senate on Tuesday. With the passing of the 2022 Farm Act, North Carolina is one step closer to legalizing hemp permanently, reported Wral.com.

The legislation that now heads to the House for approval redefines the difference between hemp and cannabis, describing hemp as Cannabis sativa containing 0.3% or less THC. Under the bill, hemp would be removed permanently from the state’s list of controlled substances.

Connecticut Removes Cap On Cannabis Retail Stores And Micro-Grows

Connecticut regulators amended a rule that limits the number of cannabis micro-grows and retail businesses in a municipality, expanding the zoning options for cities in the state, reported the Norwich Bulletin.

The state Department of Consumer Protection removed the rule that limited the number of these operations to one per 25,000 residents.

“It was a local zoning issue, even in the first iteration of the bill,” Kaitlyn Krasselt, communications director for the Connecticut Dept. of Consumer Protection told the outlet. “It’s up to towns to decide how many businesses are appropriate for their town.”

Those municipalities that still don’t allow cannabis business are not affected by the change in the rule.

Peru Lawmakers To Ask For Public Comment On New Draft Of Pending Cannabis Bill

The Peruvian Ministry of Health (MINSA) plans to allow public opinion on their next draft of pending cannabis legislation, before approving it, reported High Times. The new measure changed the law that was approved in 2021, which enables patient groups or collectives to legally cultivate their own supplies.

While medical marijuana use has been legal in Peru since 2017, the law faced criticism for not enabling enough access to patients. The new version of the bill should also have instructions on the artisanal production and processing of the plant by patient organizations.

Photo: Courtesy of Joel Muniz on Unsplash