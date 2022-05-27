ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

POSaBIT Q1 2022 Strong Revenue Growth, Reafirms 2022 Revenue Guidance

by Vuk Zdinjak, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 27, 2022 9:41 AM | 2 min read

POSaBIT Systems Corporation POSAF PBIT total revenue for Q1 2022 was $6.4 million, up 79% compared with $3.5 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Q1 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Transactional sales for payment services totaled $103 million, up 61% compared with $64.0 million in the first quarter of 2021

  • Gross profit was $1.5 million, or 24% of revenue, up 70% on a dollar basis compared with $900,000, or 25.4% of revenue in the first quarter of 2021

  • Net loss was $(470,000), inclusive of a $1.6 million non-cash change in fair value of derivative liabilities, compared with a net loss of $(514,000), inclusive of a $(322,000) non-cash change in fair value of derivative liabilities in the first quarter of 2021.

  • Adjusted EBITDA was $(1) million, or (16%) of revenue, compared with $71,000, or 20.0% of revenue, in the first quarter of 2021

Ryan Hamlin, CEO and co-founder of POSaBIT, stated “We continued to onboard new merchants during the first quarter, primarily higher volume stores that, when coupled with anticipated same-store growth from our existing store footprint, reinforces our optimism for another year of exponential growth in 2022. Based on our current visibility, we are reaffirming our full-year 2022 revenue guidance of between $37 and $40 million, which represents growth of more than 80% at the midpoint compared to 2021.”

As of March 31, 2022, the company had cash of approximately $3.2 million compared to approximately $4.4 million as of December 31, 2021.

Photo: Courtesy of Mackenzie Marco on Unsplash

Related News

POSaBIT Reports Net Loss Of $10.6M, Revenue Of $21.3M Grew 172% In 2021

POSaBIT Enters Two New Markets, Texas And Georgia

POSaBIT Launches Point Of Sale For Cannabis Retailers In West Virginia

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

The greatest investors and entrepreneurs in Cannabis are gathering in New York City this Fall! Don't miss out.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Ryan HamlinCannabisEarningsNewsPenny StocksMarkets