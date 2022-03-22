QQQ
POSaBIT Enters Two New Markets, Texas And Georgia

byVuk Zdinjak
March 22, 2022 8:19 am
POSaBIT Enters Two New Markets, Texas And Georgia

Provider of point of sale software and payments infrastructure in the cannabis industry, POSaBIT Systems Corporation  (OTCQB:POSAF) (CSE:PBIT) has launched their point of sale and payments solution in two new markets: Texas and Georgia. These are the seventeenth and eighteenth states overall where a POSaBIT solution is active.

“As a company, we remain focused on expanding our geographical reach, and our entry into Texas and Georgia reflects both the hard work of our team and the overall reputation of our point of sale solution within the cannabis industry,” stated Ryan Hamlin, CEO and co-founder of POSaBIT. “Our ability to serve any and all viable markets is a key proof point in our path towards exponential growth and scalability.”

POSaBIT is now active in 18 states across the country and will aim to enter a handful of additional markets over the remainder of 2022 and beyond.

 

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Markets

