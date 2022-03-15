QQQ
+ 6.62
311.55
+ 2.08%
BTC/USD
-399.37
39272.00
-1.0067%
DIA
+ 3.94
326.13
+ 1.19%
SPY
+ 5.76
411.24
+ 1.38%
TLT
-0.45
132.21
-0.34%
GLD
-2.82
185.12
-1.55%

POSaBIT Launches Point Of Sale For Cannabis Retailers In West Virginia

byVuk Zdinjak
March 15, 2022 2:06 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
POSaBIT Launches Point Of Sale For Cannabis Retailers In West Virginia

POSaBIT Systems Corporation (OTC:POSAF)(CSE:PBIT) provider of point of sale software and payments infrastructure in the cannabis industry, entred into the West Virginia medical cannabis market where they are now live with their point of sale solution.

“We have made it a priority to expand our reach across the country, and our entry into a state like West Virginia provides further evidence of how our technology is universally viable and desirable across the entire cannabis market,” stated Ryan Hamlin, CEO/co-founder of POSaBIT. “As more states open up and legalize cannabis either recreationally or medically, we are committed to offering up a solution that both fits the needed state requirements and provides immense value to the merchant.”

West Virginia marks the ninth state where POSaBIT’s point of sale is currently operational, and the sixteenth state overall where the company has a presence with either point of sale, payments, or both.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

POSaBIT Enters CBD Point Of Sale Market

POSaBIT Enters CBD Point Of Sale Market

POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT) (OTC: POSAF) has entered the CBD market with their point of sale solution. POSaBIT is now live in over twenty brick and mortar CBD locations nationwide, opening up thousands of new market opportunities for the company. read more
Cannabis Fintech Company POSaBit: Q3 Revenue Improves 173% To $6.3M, Raises Full-Year Guidance

Cannabis Fintech Company POSaBit: Q3 Revenue Improves 173% To $6.3M, Raises Full-Year Guidance

Cannabis-focused financial technology company POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT) (OTC: POSAF) reported its third-quarter financial results on Tuesday with revenue of $6.3 million, up by 173% from $2.3 million in the same period year ago. read more
Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: POSaBIT, Parallel, STIIIZY

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: POSaBIT, Parallel, STIIIZY

POSaBIT Debuts In-Store Payment Kiosk For Dispensaries Cannabis-focused financial technology company POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT) (OTC: POSAF) unveiled last Wednesday the POSaBIT Kiosk, a versatile and standalone hardware option for dispensaries and retailers. read more
Fintech Co. POSaBit Teams Up With Springbig To Create POS Loyalty Program For Cannabis Dispensaries

Fintech Co. POSaBit Teams Up With Springbig To Create POS Loyalty Program For Cannabis Dispensaries

Cannabis-focused financial technology company POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT) (OTC: POSAF) confirmed Monday it is teaming up with read more