POSaBIT Launches Point Of Sale For Cannabis Retailers In West Virginia

POSaBIT Systems Corporation (OTC:POSAF)(CSE:PBIT) provider of point of sale software and payments infrastructure in the cannabis industry, entred into the West Virginia medical cannabis market where they are now live with their point of sale solution.

“We have made it a priority to expand our reach across the country, and our entry into a state like West Virginia provides further evidence of how our technology is universally viable and desirable across the entire cannabis market,” stated Ryan Hamlin, CEO/co-founder of POSaBIT. “As more states open up and legalize cannabis either recreationally or medically, we are committed to offering up a solution that both fits the needed state requirements and provides immense value to the merchant.”

West Virginia marks the ninth state where POSaBIT’s point of sale is currently operational, and the sixteenth state overall where the company has a presence with either point of sale, payments, or both.