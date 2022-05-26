Cannabis On Amazon? Why Tilray Stock Is Trading Higher

Tilray Brands Inc TLRY shares are trading higher Thursday after the company announced the launch of its CBD lifestyle brand POLLEN on the Amazon.com Inc AMZN UK platform.

Pollen is designed to help uncomplicate wellness routines and elevate the CBD experience for consumers. The new Tilray brand offers a unique product mix of CBD gummies and "drink drops." It will feature three product lines including Powerbank, which promotes a natural energy boost, No Pressure for stress relief and Soothe You for mind and body balance.

Pollen CBD gummies offer 300mg of CBD per pack and have been independently tested for accurate dosages. All Pollen products are plant-based, pesticide-free and vegan-friendly.

Tilray is a global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia and Latin America.

TLRY Price Action: Tilray has traded between $3.89 and $23.04 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 4.86% at $4.64 at time of publication, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: NickyPe from Pixabay.