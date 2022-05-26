ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Cannabis On Amazon? Why Tilray Stock Is Trading Higher

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 26, 2022 3:33 PM | 1 min read
Cannabis On Amazon? Why Tilray Stock Is Trading Higher

Tilray Brands Inc TLRY shares are trading higher Thursday after the company announced the launch of its CBD lifestyle brand POLLEN on the Amazon.com Inc AMZN UK platform.

Pollen is designed to help uncomplicate wellness routines and elevate the CBD experience for consumers. The new Tilray brand offers a unique product mix of CBD gummies and "drink drops." It will feature three product lines including Powerbank, which promotes a natural energy boost, No Pressure for stress relief and Soothe You for mind and body balance. 

Pollen CBD gummies offer 300mg of CBD per pack and have been independently tested for accurate dosages. All Pollen products are plant-based, pesticide-free and vegan-friendly.

Tilray is a global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia and Latin America.

See Also: Cannabis Regulatory Update: Californians Can Soon Buy Weed At Farmers Markets, New Legalization Efforts In MO, SD & TX

TLRY Price Action: Tilray has traded between $3.89 and $23.04 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 4.86% at $4.64 at time of publication, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: NickyPe from Pixabay.

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

The greatest investors and entrepreneurs in Cannabis are gathering in New York City this Fall! Don't miss out.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingCannabisPenny StocksMarketsMoversTrading Ideas