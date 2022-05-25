Phytocannabinoids For Diabetes Treatment? GrowLab Pharmaceuticals' Clinical Trials Show Promising Results

GrowLab Pharmaceuticals PLC recorded 96% clinical diabetes remission following independent clinical trials of its phytocannabinoids based therapeutic Comacadine curated and synthesized from its proprietary DNA-specific strains of medical cannabis in treatment of diabetes mellitus.

GrowLab initiated independent clinical trials of Comacadine over a period of seven months (October 2021 to April 2022) on twenty-five patients who were clinically diagnosed with diabetes mellitus and were on either insulin or Metformin/Glibenclamide treatment for periods ranging from two to five years. Side effects that are usually associated with taking of insulin and or Metformin/Glibenclamide were not experienced by any of the twenty-five patients on Comacadine.

Three of the twenty five patients who participated in the Comacadine clinical trials also had venous leg ulcer, a complication associated with diabetes. Two of the patients' venous leg ulcer has completely healed while one patient who also suffers from obesity with a much deeper wound showed drastic improvement.

Two of the patients with high cholesterol levels noticed a reduction in cholesterol levels to normalcy since they started with Comacadine treatment. Therefore, GrowLab intends to initiate another clinical study to focus on this in the future.

GrowLab is now entering a crucial phase in its development with plans to commercially produce Comacadine therapies with annual capacity of approximately 25 million dose packs from the biopharmaceutical campus designed and engineered for construction in compliance with the European Medicines Agency cGMP requirements and International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering guidelines.

GrowLab further plans to initiate a M&A transaction with either a NASDAQ listed SPAC or a multinational pharmaceutical company for commercial production of Comacadine which is clinically indicated to treat diabetes, glaucoma and arthritis as well as its other proprietary biopharmaceutical therapeutic Grolatine which is clinically trialed for treatment of chronic pain, sickle cell disease and prostate cancer.

Photo: Courtesy of GrowLab Pharmaceuticals PLC