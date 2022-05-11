Schwazze To Bring Lowell Smokes To Its Colorado And New Mexico Cannabis Dispensaries

Lowell Farms Inc. LOWL LOWLF has partnered with Schwazze SHWZ SHWZ, to debut its product exclusively at licensed retail and medical dispensaries in Colorado and New Mexico by the fourth quarter of 2022.

“At Lowell, we celebrate great weed and its journey into the mainstream. No cannabis brand can claim authenticity without the stamp of approval from Coloradans to whom the entire industry owes a debt,” stated Lowell Farms Inc. chairman of the board George Allen. “We are excited to enter this fantastic market along with New Mexico with the seasoned team at Schwazze who share our passion for excellence.”

The strategic licensing agreement will see Schwazze selling Lowell Smokes on dispensary shelves state-wide in both markets, including at Schwazze’s three retail banners: Star Buds and Emerald Fields in Colorado and R.Greenleaf in New Mexico.

“The fact that our partnership with Lowell Farms crosses over multiple states is a significant step in the growth of Schwazze. We are very excited to not only feature such a quality brand in our own 33 dispensary store network in Colorado and New Mexico, but also to have exclusive manufacturing and distribution rights for Lowell Smokes on the wholesale market in both states,” stated Nirup Krishnamurthy, COO for Schwazze.

Photo: Courtesy of Lowell Farms Inc.

Related News