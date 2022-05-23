Kalkushka Cannabis Lounge To Open To The Public In June Offering Michiganders This

The Kalkushka Cannabis Lounge will open to the public on June 1, and is set to be the first of its kind in Michigan. Located in the heart of downtown Kalkaska, the cannabis consumption lounge seeks to be a place where cannabis consumers of all experience levels are welcome to gather for live entertainment, socializing and fun.

Situated in a revitalized historic building in downtown Kalkaska and next to The Botanical Co. dispensary, the Kalkushka Lounge features a laid-back atmosphere, various seating areas and a stage for live acts. In addition to being open regular hours, the 3,000 square foot cannabis-friendly lounge is also available to rent for parties, live entertainment and other private events.

“Our passion is bringing good people together and enhancing lives through cannabis, and the Kalkushka Lounge is a place where people from all walks of life can come together and bond over this amazing plant,” said Russ Chambers, CEO of Carbidex, which is the parent company of the Kalkushka Lounge and The Botanical Co. next door.

The lounge will have themed nights, like live music and trivia nights, several times a week similar to many local bars in the area. Customers will be charged a $10 cover to enter and will be able to either bring their own cannabis products or receive a discounted cover charge if they purchase a product from The Botanical Co. before entering.

“While the Kalkushka Lounge is a place where public cannabis use is allowed, we’re aiming to make it a welcoming place for anyone. We want it to be a spot where cannabis enthusiasts, the cannabis-curious and their non-consuming friends can all come together and have a great time,” stated Kalkushka Lounge general manager Chris Atteberry.

Chambers also said that the opening of the lounge means that the Carbidex family of companies is the first in Michigan to have achieved full vertical integration within the Michigan cannabis market.

In addition to serving up a safe and fun environment for cannabis enthusiasts, the Kalkushka Lounge will also serve prepared food from the Park Street Café, a local bakery from Traverse City. Beverages will be offered from the Northwoods Soda & Syrup Co., based in nearby Williamsburg.

The Kalkushka Lounge team plan to hold a grand opening celebration later in the summer that will include door-prizes, live music and more.

Photo: Courtesy of GRAS GRÜN on Unsplash