Cannabis Regulatory Update: FDA On CBD Reg Stalling, NY Issues 58 Cannabis Grow Licenses, LA's State Worker Protections

FDA Chief Recognizes Slow Progress On CBD Regulations

Dr. Robert M. Califf confirmed on Thursday at a congressional panel that the FDA has made little progress on the regulatory framework around CBD products over the years since Trump signed the Farm Bill in late 2018.

“It looks pretty much the same in terms of where we are now,” Califf told a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing that also tackled the baby formula shortage and therapeutic use of kratom, reported Marijuana Moment.

“We just know more because we’ve done more research,” Califf said, further noting “the amazing plethora derivatives of the cannabis plant [are] surely quite profound and astounding and already in widespread use for a variety of means.”

Califf explained that the FDA needs Congressional help to get this done.

Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) pointed out that the lack of FDA regulations on CBD and other hemp-derived products has made a mess across the U.S. “I believe we’re still waiting on FDA for some action to be taken,” Newhouse said. “Currently the industry is in a state of uncertainty because of no direction.”

Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) urged the agency to take action. “Technically CBD’s sale, in the eyes of the FDA, is illegal,” he said. “What is FDA’s plan to clarify that CBD could possibly be regulated as a food or food additive, and is there any timeline?”

To this, Califf responded that studies have uncovered some risks with CBD and that the agency is looking for a different passageway.

Meanwhile, the Council for Federal Cannabis Regulation is advocating for congressional financial backing for the FDA and Dept. of Health and Human Services to enable them to find new and quicker ways to examine and evaluate cannabis compounds.

New York Approves 58 Marijuana Cultivation Licenses

The Cannabis Control Board approved another 58 conditional cultivation licenses, bringing the total of licensed growers to 146, reported Syracuse.

“We’re moving quickly, knowing that the growing season is short,” Chris Alexander, head of the Office of Cannabis Management said.

Conditional licenses enable the holder to cultivate outdoors or in a greenhouse with up to 20 artificial lights. Those individuals with provisional licenses should apply for full licenses by June 1; the temporary licenses expire June 30, 2024.

Louisiana Regulators Approve Medical Cannabis Employment Protections For State Workers

The Louisiana House Committee on Labor and Industrial Relations unanimously approved legislation, which aims to protect state employees who are legally being treated with medical cannabis, reported Louisiana Illuminator.

House Bill 988, sponsored by Rep. Mandie Landry, D-New Orleans offers protection to state employees in the event that a worker is diagnosed with an illness for which their physician recommends medical marijuana.

If signed into law, the bill would protect employees from being fired as well as protect prospective employment candidates from being discriminated against over legal medical marijuana use.

The law, however, would not apply to law enforcement, firefighters or other public safety officials.

Photo: Courtesy of Budherd Team on Unsplash