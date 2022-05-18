Treez Rolls Out Integration Of Cannabis Cloud Commerce Platform With Tymber's E-Commerce Platform

Treez, a leading provider of an enterprise cloud commerce platform for retail and supply chain operations in the cannabis market, will integrate with Tymber's e-commerce platform, which enables cannabis retailers to enhance the omnichannel experience with cashless payments, dynamic (ice cream truck) delivery, SEO optimized menus and native mobile apps.

Strategic Partnership

The integration was facilitated by Treez's open API platform, which delivers seamless product information synchronization, inventory updates, customer profile management, and ticket fulfillment through the SellTreez point-of-sale (POS) system.

“This eliminates the need for dispensaries to manage customers, orders, taxes, fees, or discounts on two separate platforms, while the syncing of live inventory to a dispensary's e-commerce store prevents selling out-of-stock products online,” stated Treez in a press release. “Dispensaries can build customizable digital storefronts that improve traffic and conversion on their websites, in addition to native mobile apps, without incurring additional costs for developers and maintenance.”

Management Commentary

"Through our partnership with Tymber, Treez now offers a unique cloud commerce platform that unifies POS, inventory, multiple cashless payment options, reporting and analytics, and e-commerce into one powerful omnichannel solution for dispensaries that will help them grow their business," said Joey Sterling, vice president of product at Treez. "This integration also illustrates how solutions working together in an ecosystem, rather than through one proprietary walled-garden platform, can help retailers deliver extraordinary omnichannel experiences that improve the way they acquire, engage and retain customers."

"Our founding team has been building solutions for cannabis retail for 10 years now. Operators today face stiffer competition and tighter margins. The ability to stand out and get ahead has never been more urgent," said Scott Roehrick, CEO, and co-founder of Tymber.

"We're incredibly proud of our integration with Treez because it significantly increases operational efficiency - while, at the same time, allowing retail operators to create, test, and optimize marketing channels through their own website and mobile apps. Never before has ownership over your customers and data been so important. Treez and Tymber are aligned on this retailer-centric approach. If the retailers succeed, the industry succeeds," concluded Roehrick.

Photo by Jan Zwarthoed on Unsplash.