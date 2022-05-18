QQQ
Isiah Thomas: ISIAH International & One World Expand Team, Share Plans For Hemp To Reduce Oil-Based Plastic In Auto Industry

by Maureen Meehan, Benzinga Editor
May 18, 2022 4:12 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • ISIAH International, LLC and One World Products expands its Stellantis team with auto industry veterans.
  • The new team will seek ways to transform the auto industry with industrial hemp feedstock and reduce petroleum-based plastic consumption.

ISIAH International, LLC and One World Products, Inc. OWPCthe largest Black-controlled, fully-licensed hemp and cannabis producer in Colombia, announced the additions of Fred Massat, Larry Lyons and Edward Luibrand - three highly-qualified executives with significant expertise in plastics, engineering and design within the automotive industry.

And industrial hemp is in their future.

Isiah Thomas, CEO, stated, “We are extremely excited to add Fred, Larry and Ed to our team, each of whom brings extensive knowledge in their respective fields. As previously reported, we have been selected by Stellantis N.V. – one of the world’s largest automotive manufacturers with brands such as Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Maserati, and Peugeot – to develop and supply hemp-based bioplastic solutions for interior and exterior components."

One World Products and Isiah International LLC were among the 13 businesses selected last October to participate in the pilot for a development program conducted by the National Business League (NBL) and automaker Stellantis  STLA

“We believe Fred, Larry and Ed will be tremendous resources and provide us with valuable insight as we embark on the sustainable transformation of the automotive industry by utilizing our industrial hemp feedstock to reduce its petroleum-based plastic consumption as the automobile industry endeavors to minimize their carbon footprint,” concluded Thomas. 

The New Team Members

Fred Massat, retired as an engineering manager from Stellantis in December 2021 after 33 years in the automobile industry, was Engineering Manager for India Hard Trim Engineering and before that Chrysler as part of the Chrysler Institute of Engineering development program. 

Larry Lyons retired in January 2010 after 44 years in the automobile industry, most recently with Chrysler, also served as Product Team Vice President, responsible for product development of small cars, and Performance Vehicle Operations. While at Chrysler, his responsibilities expanded to include midsize and large cars, minivans and crossover vehicles.  

Edward Luibrand retired from Stellantis in December 2021 after 36 years in the automotive industry. During his career, he extensively worked on the design, testing, and processing of plastics. 

Look HERE for more information and to read the impressive bios of the three new members of the ISIAH International and One World Products Stellantis N.V. team members. 

