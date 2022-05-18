New York Report: Hemp Farmers Begin Cannabis Cultivation, Assembly Bill Pushes Hemp For Industrial & Packaging Use

New York's Senate and Assembly passed a bill to encourage businesses to use hemp materials for packaging, construction and other industrial purposes and will send it to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office for her signature, reported Marijuana Moment.

State Sen. Michelle Hinchey (D), who recently filed the “Cannabis Container Bill of Rights,” introduced the hemp bill, which the Senate approved in a 63-0 vote.

The purpose of the legislation is to “encourage the use of industrial hemp grown in New York by businesses.”

Hinchey's bill points out that New York is a leader in hemp cultivation and processing. "The market for New York industrial hemp is still developing and the state needs to take an active role in researching, identifying, and promoting hemp to industries that may incorporate it into their products.

“For example, as the market for sustainable, biodegradable, non-petroleum-based packaging grows, so do the opportunities for New York produced industrial hemp as an ingredient in these products. This legislation will encourage renewed focus by the State to work with growers, processors and businesses that are end users to expand market opportunities.”

Hemp Farmers Given Priority

In April, Gov. Hochul announced that the Cannabis Control Board had approved 52 adult-use Cannabis Conditional Cultivator Licenses across the state, the first adult-use cannabis licenses granted in New York. The governor was making good on previously approved legislation that would give provisional cannabis growing and processing licenses to hemp farmers and businesses that are currently engaged in promoting equity in the industry.

Meanwhile, the Cortland Voice reported that Main Street Farms in Cortland County is beginning cultivation “hoping to lead the way for a new cannabis revolution” as one of the lucky 52 recipients of the licenses.

Hochul commended New York farmers, noting the licenses are bound to help local businesses flourish.

“New York’s farms have been the backbone of our state’s economy since before the American Revolution. Now, New York’s farms will be at the center of the most equitable cannabis industry in the nation,” Hochul said in a statement. “I’m proud to announce the first adult-use cannabis cultivation licenses in the state. I’m proud of the work the OCM and the Cannabis Control Board (CCB) are doing to get adult-use cannabis sales up and running as fast as possible without compromising our mission to uplift communities and individuals most impacted by the past century of cannabis prohibition.”