QQQ
+ 5.28
335.21
+ 1.55%
BTC/USD
+ 10.83
39230.00
+ 0.03%
DIA
+ 8.27
324.07
+ 2.49%
SPY
+ 9.25
419.05
+ 2.16%
TLT
+ 0.10
136.67
+ 0.07%
GLD
-0.58
177.72
-0.33%

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Signs Bill: Hemp Farmers Promoting Equity In Cannabis Can Also Grow Weed

byNina Zdinjak
February 22, 2022 12:49 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Signs Bill: Hemp Farmers Promoting Equity In Cannabis Can Also Grow Weed

New York governor Kathy Hochul (D) signed a bill that would give provisional cannabis growing and processing licenses to hemp businesses that are currently engaged in promoting equity in the industry, reported Marijuana Moment.

The news comes about a week after the Senate approved the bill in a 50-13 vote to speed up the process of New York’s adult-use market and support equity goals in cannabis business participation. The bill was sponsored by Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes and Sen. Michelle Hinchey (D).

“I’m proud to sponsor legislation to help them obtain conditional licenses, which will allow New York to implement its cannabis program faster,” Sen. Hinchey said at the time. “Our existing hemp growers, who have been some of the hardest hit by market fluctuations, already have the knowledge base to meet this need, and I’m proud to sponsor legislation to help them obtain conditional licenses, which will allow New York to implement its cannabis program faster.”

Hochul Proud To Sign Bill

Gov. Hochul (D) said in a press release that she is “proud to sign this bill, which positions New York’s farmers to be the first to grow cannabis and jumpstart the safe, equitable and inclusive new industry we are building. New York State will continue to lead the way in delivering on our commitment to bring economic opportunity and growth to every New Yorker in every corner of our great state.”

The new measure, which places heightened importance on equity, requires conditional license holders to “participate in an environmental sustainability program and a social equity mentorship program. Such mentorship program shall be directed to train individuals interested in becoming licensed cultivators and shall leverage remote and in-person mentees with experience in agriculture business management, sustainable cannabis cultivation, and best practices.” 

In addition, the marijuana bill demands conditional licensees to “enter into a labor peace agreement with a bonafide labor organization that is actively engaged in representing or attempting to represent the applicant’s employees within six months of licensure.”

The Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) will be allowed to issue the conditional licenses up until June 1, 2023, after which candidates should apply for a standard adult-use license.

Conditional cultivator licensees will be allowed to “minimally process and distribute cannabis products, provided that such final products shall be in the form of cannabis flower,” according to the bill.

“This law places New York’s farmers first in line to grow cannabis, the timing of which is critical to our efforts to roll out the adult use program,” Cannabis Control Board chair Tremaine Wright said. “With this bill, we’re continuing to put equity and inclusion at the forefront of the new cannabis industry we’re building.”

 

 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Government News Regulations Politics Markets General

Related Articles

South Dakota Governor's Mixed Messages As Senate Advances Marijuana Legalization Bill

South Dakota Governor's Mixed Messages As Senate Advances Marijuana Legalization Bill

This week, the South Dakota Senate passed bills to legalize and tax marijuana as well as provide for the expungement of low-level cannabis offenses. read more
South Dakota Senate Green-Lights Cannabis Legalization & Expungement Bills, House Kills Rec Marijuana Tax Measure

South Dakota Senate Green-Lights Cannabis Legalization & Expungement Bills, House Kills Rec Marijuana Tax Measure

The South Dakota Senate green-lighted bills to legalize and tax marijuana as well as provide for expungements for low-level cannabis offenses, Marijuana Moment reported. read more
Should Workers' Comp Cover Medical Marijuana? Feds To Weigh In On Growing Issue

Should Workers' Comp Cover Medical Marijuana? Feds To Weigh In On Growing Issue

The number of states where medical marijuana is permitted is nearing forty, with legal recreational cannabis also becoming more and more widespread. Nevertheless, the issue of workers' medical marijuana compensation for injured employees is being approached from various angles, not unlike the US's patchwork of cannabis regulations. read more
Brief Thoughts Ahead Of 4Q For Curaleaf Holdings: New Jersey Could Be Next Main Catalyst

Brief Thoughts Ahead Of 4Q For Curaleaf Holdings: New Jersey Could Be Next Main Catalyst

The Analyst Pablo Zuanic, from Cantor Fitzgerald, kept Curaleaf among the firm’s top picks in the MSO group, with an Overweight rating and a price target at US$16.50. The Thesis read more