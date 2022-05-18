Aurora Gets EU-GMP Certification For Its Cannabis Production Facility In Germany

Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB ACB has received EU-GMP certification for its state-of-the-art medical cannabis production facility in Germany.

"With the EU-GMP certification of our first German site, we once again demonstrate Aurora's excellence and leadership in establishing the necessary infrastructure to compete in the global cannabis market," stated Miguel Martin, CEO of Aurora Cannabis. "As a leading provider of medical cannabis in Germany and several other European markets, we are eager to accelerate patient access to high-quality, reliable cannabis produced in accordance with the most stringent criteria. Our first shipment from our world class Leuna facility will deliver on our commitment to the German regulatory authority and expanding patient base, a significant step in our ongoing commitment to international market growth."

Aurora was awarded a tender/contract in 2019 by the German Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) for the annual production of 1,000 kg of high-quality medical cannabis flower over a period of four years. The construction of Aurora Leuna, a nearly 3,600 sq. meter production site is complete and is preparing for the inaugural shipment. The first shipment from Aurora Leuna to German pharmacies is expected via the state's cannabis agency later this month.

While this might seem like good news for Aurora, the company is also selling and closing several facilities including its flagship Aurora Sky facility, as reported by MJBizdaily.

