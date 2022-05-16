Red Light Holland Sends Magic Mushrooms Into Canada To Be Used As Pharmaceutical Ingredients

Red Light Holland TRUFF has announced the successful export of psilocybin truffles to its partner in Canada, CCrest Laboratories, through a permit given by Health Canada.

It is the third instance Red Light exported psilocybin truffles into Canada, this time being 6.6 pounds (3 kilograms), distributed in 200 packs of 0.5 ounces (15 grams) each.

“I'm absolutely thrilled to have completed our third import and sale of our psilocybin truffles from the Netherlands to Canada to our partners CCrest Labs, who have been listed as a provider of psilocybin for the Special Access Program by Health Canada," said CEO and director of Red Light Holland, Todd Shapiro.

CCrest Laboratories, a private pharmaceutical company specializing in highly-regulated narcotics, has a Health Canada controlled drugs and substances license that allows them to import psilocybin. The company is also working side by side with Shaman Pharma to develop industrial-scale production and investigation of medical psychedelic substances.

The incorporation of Red Light Holland into the mix has allowed CCrest to deepen and expand those efforts in research related to the molecules. “We set out to demonstrate beyond any doubt that patients, and responsible adults in general, should be able to reliably and safely access psilocybin from natural sources,” said Alex Grenier, CEO of Shaman Pharma and president of CCrest Laboratories. “While much research remains, so far there doesn't seem to be any impurities or toxins present that would disqualify a natural source. Actually, to us, it is rapidly becoming more interesting to study than pure (synthetic) psilocybin. Simply put, it's a richer platform for discovery, and we would hate to miss out on something that nature has potentially perfected."

Photo: Courtesy of Marco Allegretti on Unsplash.