Cresco Labs One Step Closer To Acquiring Columbia Care, Here Are The Details

The 30-day waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 in connection with Cresco Labs' CL CRLBF proposed acquisition of Columbia Care CCHW CCHW CCHWF has expired.

“Completion of the HSR milestone is a major step towards closing the acquisition of Columbia Care. We’ve been concurrently working on our divestiture process and working with our state regulators to align with our previously disclosed estimated closing timeline of year-end,” said Charles Bachtell, CEO of Cresco Labs. “With this acquisition, we will be able to leverage our best selling cannabis portfolio across the most exciting footprint in cannabis and further develop our leading positions with exposure to all ten of the largest projected revenue states in 2025, according to BDSA.”

On March 23, 2022, Cresco Labs announced the execution of a definitive arrangement agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Columbia Care. The closing of the transaction remains subject to the satisfaction of all remaining closing conditions in the agreement, including the Columbia Care shareholder vote. Both companies continue to work towards obtaining all required regulatory approvals.

Photo: Courtesy of Jeff W on Unsplash

