QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

American Green To Buy 40K Square Foot "Cypress Chill" Cannabis Building For $3.75M

by Vuk Zdinjak, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 13, 2022 7:30 PM | 1 min read

American Green, Inc.'s ERBB board of directors has exercised and approved the rights it has under the current lease agreement with its landlord to buy the 40,000 square foot building known as American Green’s “Cypress Chill” cannabis facility located at 2325 W. Cypress St. Phoenix, AZ. 85009. The landlord has acknowledged American Green’s right to purchase the building and has waived the 90-day waiting period for the closing of the purchase.

“American Green is extremely excited to take advantage of this fantastic opportunity to own its own cannabis grow facility. Over the last 3 months, we have consulted with a number of real estate professionals involved in the cannabis real estate market here in our home state of Arizona, and they have provided compelling studies and facts showing that now would be a great time to purchase the building on which the company has already begun construction under its existing lease agreement with the building owner," stated David G. Gwyther, president of American Green. "Commercial real estate prices in the Phoenix area - especially cannabis-approved commercial buildings - have gone up in value since American Green signed its lease with the option to buy the building last year.”

Photo: Courtesy of CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash

Related News

American Green To Issue Its Own Cryptocurrency For Age Verified Transactions

American Green Signs Binding Letter Of Intent To Acquire VendWeb, Its AGX Smart Cannabis Vending Machine Supplier

American Green Puts Final Touches On Construction At 'Cypress Chill' Cannabis Grow

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

The greatest investors and entrepreneurs in Cannabis are gathering in New York City this Fall! Don't miss out.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: David G. GwytherCannabisNewsMarkets