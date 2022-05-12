The Hidden Potential Of The Endocannabinoid System? SciSparc Says Its Portfolio Of Cannabinoids-Derived Drug Candidates Tap The Body's Natural System

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Originally motivated by a belief in the dangerous effects of cannabinoids, research into the endocannabinoid system has since reported a central role it plays in many processes that happen inside the human body.

That central role, combined with the precise functions of each specific cannabinoid molecule involved, led pharmaceutical companies like SciSparc Ltd. SPRC to explore new drugs that may target the underlying processes behind a broad range of difficult-to-treat diseases and conditions.

Could Targeting The Endocannabinoid System Be A Boon To Treating Complex Diseases?

The endocannabinoid system (ECS) is a network of neurotransmitters partly responsible for helping keep the body in homeostasis — the state of steady, optimal body temperature, fluid balance and other conditions in the body.

It has reportedly only been in the past decade or so, however, that the scope of ECS-focused research has started to broaden into looking for new drugs and treatment opportunities based on this system.

How Companies Like SciSparc Are Tapping Into The Endocannabinoid System

Because of the ECS’s functions and that synthetic and plant-derived cannabinoids can perform the same functions as the cannabinoids made in the body, SciSparc says it is exploring a wide portfolio of therapeutic platforms based on the ECS.

Its pipeline includes a range of compounds based on different natural and synthetic cannabinoids that it says are for treating conditions like Agitation in Azheimer’s disease and Tourette syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, Status Epilepticus and pain.

Research on the medical uses of cannabis-derived compounds has focused, among others, on pain management or moderating side effects — such as in soothing the adverse reactions cancer patients have to chemotherapy — the market has seen a surge in studies looking at its potential to actually help treat conditions, ranging from cancer to neurodegenerative disorders to mental health disorders.

A major roadblock to that research, however, has been the challenge with consistency, dosing and unwanted side effects. Some cannabinoids, particularly THC, have psychoactive effects that get stronger with higher doses.

SciSparc states that it is working to change that by formulating specialized compounds that are better absorbed, allowing for a stronger therapeutic response at lower doses.

SCI-110, for example, is a proprietary compound of endocannabinoid palmitoylethanolamide (PEA) and Dronabinol, a synthetic form of THC, originally manufactured by Solvay SLVYY that’s already been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

By inhibiting the degradation of endocannabinoids and increasing the uptake of THC, SciSparc reports that its compound potentially offers a higher-efficacy, lower-dose treatment that minimizes side effects and adverse reactions while improving the therapeutic potential.

SciSparc is also exploring other novel therapies, including a range of mental health medications that rely on a combination of SciSparc’s compounds and Clearmind Medicine Inc.’s CMNDF psychedelic-based compounds.

For example, in the top-line results from its latest preclinical study combining SciSparc’s CannAmide and Clearmind’s new psychoactive molecule MEAI for the treatment of alcohol use disorder, researchers found a significant dose-dependent reduction in alcohol consumption for treated animals.

As SciSparc continues clinical and preclinical research across its pipeline, it’s expecting to release top-line preclinical results for its Status Epilepticus treatment by the end of this year and says it plans to explore other partnerships and opportunities to expand the range of novel ECS-based treatments and combination therapies.

