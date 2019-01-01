|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Solvay (OTCQX: SLVYY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Solvay.
There is no analysis for Solvay
The stock price for Solvay (OTCQX: SLVYY) is $10.91 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:28:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Solvay.
Solvay does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Solvay.
Solvay is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.