Marijuana Breathalyzers: Cannabix Technologies Correlates THC In Breath & Blood In New Experimental Study

Cannabix Technologies Inc. BLO BLOZF reported that it has successfully tested a supplemental version of its FAIMS technology for the detection of delta9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and related analytes in human breath in an independent experimental study.

The study showed a correlation between breath samples collected and analyzed with Cannabix hardware and blood plasma levels of THC.

The company’s handheld Breath Collection Unit and newly developed laboratory MS Breath Sampler were used together to provide a new ground-breaking method for drug detection.

Cannabix has developed a unique breath analysis system capable of sampling breath for low volatility analytes, like THC, and can be completed within seconds, with no sample preparation needed.

The Study

The experimental study included six subjects with a 60%-40% between men and women with an average age of 23 years.

Breath and blood samples were taken simultaneously before and after smoking cannabis.

The resulting data provided an excellent correlation between human breath samples collected and analyzed with the Cannabix hardware and blood plasma levels of THC.

Furthermore, the data from this experimental study supports the literature by showing the same trends in THC metabolism and that blood and breath levels of THC over time correlate with a high degree of accuracy - within one or two hours after smoking.

“We have developed a truly ground-breaking breath analysis tool capable of breath sampling for THC, within seconds, with no sample preparation needed,” Cannabix Sr. Analytical Chemist Dr. Jared Boock said. “Furthermore, we were able to store, ship and analyze samples for up to 40 hours after they were taken in the field.”

Photo: Courtesy of CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash