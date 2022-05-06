Curaleaf Expands Retail Presence In Florida With Three New Cannabis Dispensaries

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURLF CURA plans to open three new dispensaries in Florida over the coming weeks. Curaleaf's latest expansion will increase the company's retail footprint to 50 dispensaries in the Sunshine State and 133 locations nationwide.

Curaleaf Bradenton East, located at 4227 E SR 64, is an expansive, 5,000-square-foot retail facility that joins Curaleaf Bradenton as the second dispensary in the Central Florida town. The company is celebrating the location's soft opening on May 6, followed by a grand opening on May 13, featuring on-demand commissioned poetry by Florida "poet-for-hire" Giovanni Cerro of Gios Typos.

New and returning patients will also have access to exclusive promotions and double reward points on purchases.

Curaleaf Tampa Midtown, located at 612 Dale Mabry, will become the company's sixth location in Hillsborough County. The 5,821 square-foot dispensary's soft opening will take place on May 12, pending regulatory approvals, with a grand opening ceremony to follow on May 20. The celebration will feature half-priced products, opportunities to earn double reward points and a live Potcast recording, hosted by former Tampa Bay Buccaneers lineman Ian Beckles.

Curaleaf Orlando University, located at 11311 University Blvd near the University of Central Florida, will open by the end of May, pending regulatory approvals. The 3,156 square-foot storefront joins Curaleaf Orlando East and Curaleaf Orlando South as the company's third location in Orange County, Florida.

To meet growing patient demand and preferences, Curaleaf has continued to introduce new products, including Select Squeeze, Select X-Bites, Select Nano Bites, BlueKudu Chocolate, Select Live Rosin and its vape hardware Cliq by Select. The company claims that its Florida growth strategy has allowed its statewide market share to increase to fifteen percent and laid the groundwork for future developments.

"Through our latest retail locations in Bradenton East, Tampa Midtown and Orlando University, Curaleaf has successfully opened eight new dispensaries across Florida in 2022 so far. We are pleased to provide more convenient experiences for patients across the Sunshine State through our ongoing expansion initiatives and our diverse selection of high-quality cannabis products," said Matt Darin, president of Curaleaf U.S.

